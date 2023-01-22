Home Leagues Bundesliga Close Win For Leverkusen | Borussia Mgladbach – Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2-3 | All Goals | Bundesliga

Close Win For Leverkusen | Borussia Mgladbach – Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2-3 | All Goals | Bundesliga

Close Win For Leverkusen | Borussia Mgladbach – Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2-3 | All Goals | Bundesliga
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Leeds United v Brentford Full Match – Premier League | 22 January 2023

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

#BMGB04 | Short Highlights from Matchday 16!
► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS

Watch all goals from the Bundesliga match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayer 04 Leverkusen from Matchday 16 of 2022/23 season!

Goals: 0-1 Bakker (21′), 0-2 Adli (43′), 0-3 Amiri (67′), 1-3 Stindl (82′), 2-3 Stindl (90’+3)

► Watch Bundesliga in your country: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/All_Broadcaster

► Join the conversation in the Bundesliga Community Tab:
https://www.youtube.com/bundesliga/community

We’ve seen another Matchday full of unmissable Bundesliga drama. Don’t miss any highlights from Germany’s football league! The Official Bundesliga YouTube channel gives you access to videos about the greatest goals, best moments and anything else you should know about. Make sure to subscribe now and visit us at https://bndsl.ga/comYT to find out more about the fixtures, analysis and news about your favourite team!

Previous Video
Nketiah grabs 90th minute winner in 5-goal thriller! 🤯| Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd | EPL Highlights

Nketiah grabs 90th minute winner in 5-goal thriller! 🤯| Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd | EPL Highlights

Next Video
Leeds United v Brentford

Leeds United v Brentford Full Match – Premier League | 22 January 2023

Related videos

Top