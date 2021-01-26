Home TV Show News and Interviews Classic goals from Matchweek 20’s fixtures
Classic goals from Matchweek 20’s fixtures
Classic goals from Matchweek 20’s fixtures

A compilation of staggering goals scored from past meetings of this week’s match-ups. This video features Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Luka Modric (Tottenham Hotspur), Anthony Martial (Manchester United), Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Florent Malouda (Chelsea), Thierry Henry (Arsenal), Alan Shearer (Newcastle United) and more!

