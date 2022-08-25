CITY AND BARCA SHARE SIX-GOAL THRILLER | FC Barcelona 3-3 Man City | Charity match highlights

City levelled in added time to secure a 3-3 draw with Barcelona in an entertaining friendly at the Camp Nou.

Julian Alvarez opened the scoring for the Blues, before the hosts hit back through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and then went ahead through Frenkie de Jong.

Cole Palmer levelled late on, only for Memphis Depay to put Barca ahead once again, but a late Riyad Mahrez penalty ensured the 92,062 fans got their money’s worth in this high-profile charity fundraiser.

