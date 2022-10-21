Christian Pulisic told to join Newcastle United in January 

America forward Christian Pulisic moved to Chelsea in 2019 for £58 million from Borussia Dortmund. The forward made a quick impact at the club, but injuries routinely curtailed his appearances. Now, after three seasons of inconsistent performances at Stamford Bridge, Pulisic’s time at Chelsea may be running out.

Pulisic has just over 18 months left on his current Chelsea contract, and a move away from Stamford Bridge is looking more likely. The American is linked with a transfer to two Premier League clubs when the transfer window re-opens in January.

Leeds United and Newcastle United are both potential destinations for the American forward. Leeds United are under the management of fellow American Jesse Marsch. United States international team Tyler Adams also plays at Elland Road, and the chance to make regular appearances for the Whites could attract Pulisic.

Newcastle United are also in the market to add to their attacking options. The Magpies wanted Leeds United winger Jack Harrison last summer but were unable to sign him. Now, Eddie Howe and company may opt for Pulisic to improve their wing play.

Pulisic is currently valued at £37.8m, according to Transfermarkt. He has played under new Chelsea manager Graham Potter but still isn’t making a significant impact. Pulisic fell out with former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, and hopes were high the American could rediscover his form. There is still time until January for Pulisic to rebound but time is running out with the World Cup on the horizon.

Former USA international Eric Wynalda recently backed Pulisic to move on from Chelsea in January. Wynalda believes Pulisic should sign for Newcastle United to rediscover his best form. Newcastle United may splash a considerable amount of money on new players in January. The Magpies are a legitimate top-six team and could even crack the top four.

Newcastle United do not score a lot of goals currently. They will need to add more attacking talent to ensure they score enough goals to qualify for Europe at the end of the season.

Pulisic’s match time continues to be inconsistent. He started Chelsea’s Premier League match versus Wolverhampton Wanderers and scored a goal. However, he did not see the pitch in Chelsea’s following match versus AC Milan. Potter did not start Pulisic against Aston Villa either.

Newcastle United are stronger financially compared to Leed United. The Whites could have some financial issues preventing them from signing the American. Pulisic will have three potential options in January.

He can stay and fight for a place at Chelsea or join Newcastle United or Leeds United. A transfer to Newcastle United makes the most sense for the American. However, a transfer away from Chelsea would likely mean more playing time. Staying at Chelsea would likely see Pulisic’s playing time remain inconsistent.