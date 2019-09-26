Chris Hughton | Managing Newcastle, winning promotion with Brighton, and the future | CV Stories

Chris Hughton started his managerial career at Newcastle and, in his first full season, earned promotion to the Premier League by inspiring them to the Championship title.

After leaving Tyneside he managed Birmingham and Norwich, before he was recruited by Brighton, who he led to survival when they were battling relegation to League One.

His first full season there concluded with them losing to Sheffield Wednesday in the play-offs. A year later they were promoted automatically, finishing behind only Newcastle.

Brighton preserved their Premier League status for the following two seasons; Hughton left at the conclusion of 2018/19.