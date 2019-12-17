How to Choose a Bookmaker: Instructions for Beginners

Making the right choice when looking for a bookmaker is one of the most crucial steps towards ensuring profitable betting. Some beginners may find themselves falling prey to some dubious marketing gimmicks from non-reputable bookmakers, and that is why a little knowledge before getting your hands dirty goes a long way. In this article, we will share some very essential tips on how to go about the whole process for a valuable betting experience.

#1. Check out the website

Websites represent the authenticity of a business, and one way to check out new recommended bookmakers is through looking at how much they’ve invested in the development of the website. Not to say that it is the only parameter, but it could provide a direction especially for beginners. A few pointers to be on the lookout for are; quick access, it contains no bugs, payment options are verified, it does not look for unnecessary personal details, and it is quick to launch.

#2. User support and reviews

It is practically impossible to gauge the authenticity of a betting site before using it unless you can obtain some honest user reviews. Look for that bookmaker operating with a reliable user support, where all views from customers are absorbed and considered. That makes it easier for you to identify which of the many available bookmakers is trustworthy, and which one is not. Besides, lack of a responsive customer support is a red flag, and that website should be avoided.

#3. Markets varieties

Not all betting companies will provide the same selections on their platforms, but having a bookmaker who offers a larger variety is a big plus. More markets translate to bigger profit opportunities for users, so ensure that you can identify a bookmaker with as many valuable markets as possible.

#4. Best odds

Another very important factor to look at is how generous your bookmaker is in terms of offering their odds. The idea of betting is to make the most out of your stake, and there is no reason you should go with a bookmaker who limits your potential. Go for the ones offering the best odds, but make sure you’ve also considered the other essential factors.

#5. Bonuses

A site with welcome and winning bonuses is a good site as it helps you maximize your profits. However, that should not blind you, as it could be the only positive thing about it. After verifying all other vital factors, getting a platform that gives you promotion codes and lets you enjoy periodic bonuses is a welcome idea. The stiff competition among bookmakers is certainly working in the customers’ favor so why not take advantage of it.

#6. Privacy and safety of customer data

Not many customers will consider this one as a huge factor, but it is important to register with a bookmaker who guarantees customer data encryption. We are living in a world where a lot can be done with your personal data through fraudulent means. Thankfully, before an operating license is issued to a bookmaker, they must produce a certificate of integrity for customer protection.