Should Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic be looking for a January transfer move? | Extra Time

Craig Burley, Shaka Hislop and Sebastian Salazar of ESPN FC answer fan questions in Extra Time, including: whether or not Sebastian really got a fat lip at men’s rec league soccer, (2:26) how Craig would go about fixing Manchester United, (4:38) if Christian Pulisic and his agent should be looking for a January transfer move or loan away from Chelsea, (5:53) what the guys think about the feud between Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer and Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen, (7:07) and what gifts Craig received for his birthday other than the cake presented to him on the show.