Chelsea Women vs Barcelona Femenino Highlights – UEFA Women’s Champions League Final | 16 May 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD – 16 May 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
83 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Chelsea Women vs Barcelona Femenino Highlights – UEFA Women’s Champions League Final | 16 May 2021
Aly Wagner and Sandra Herrera break down the impressive performance from Barcelona to win the Champions League.