Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the coronavirus

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Thursday.

The 19-year-old from Wandsworth, England received the result Thursday evening and will undergo a period of self-isolation. Chelsea said Hudson-Odoi is doing well and is looking forward to returning to his training.

“We wish Callum a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back to the club soon,” said a statement from the team.