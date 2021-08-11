Chelsea vs Villarreal Preview – UEFA Super Cup 2021 | 11 August 2021

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Zouma, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger; James, Kanté, Kovačić, Alonso; Havertz, Ziyech; Werner

Villarreal: Asenjo; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza; Trigueros, Capoue, Manu Trigueros, Manu Morlanes, Alberto Moreno; Gerard, Dia

Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea coach: “What nicer way to start the season than with a European final! I have huge respect for Villarreal and Unai Emery. I mean, they will have to call [the UEFA Europa League] the Unai Emery Trophy soon! He’s incredible. I think they will approach this game feeling they have nothing to lose. We will do all we can to take the trophy, though.”

Unai Emery, Villarreal coach: “I want to win the Super Cup because so far I haven’t. I’ve been involved in two [in 2014 and 2015 with Sevilla] and lost both. It would be a great way to finish off last season. We could once again create history and achieve something wonderful ahead of the new campaign. The Super Cup will show what we are capable of against a top team like Chelsea, the reigning European champions and, for me, the best team in the world.”

Pre-season friendlies

Chelsea: W6-1 Peterborough (17/07), W2-1 Bournemouth (27/07), W2-1 Arsenal (01/08), D2-2 Tottenham (04/08)

Villarreal: L2-3 Valencia (16/07), D2-2 Lyon (22/07), D0-0 Levante (29/07), L1-2 Marseille (31/07), L2-3 Leicester (04/08), D2-2 Leeds (07/08)