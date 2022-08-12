Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur – team news and possible starting lineup | 13 August 2022

The London derby already feels pivotal in the new season with the game set to give an early indication of where both clubs are at – especially for Spurs. Spurs have a dreadful record at Stamford Bridge having won just one of their last 37 matches there

The gaffer on Sterling! 🤝 More from the boss ahead of #CheTot! ⤵️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 13, 2022

Chelsea team news:

Tuchel will give consideration to handing a first start to Cucurella with Ben Chilwell still on the comeback trail after a serious knee injury.

Armando Broja is pushing Kai Havertz for a spot in the final third, while Tuchel must decide whether to stick with the central-midfield pairing of Jorginho and N’Golo Kante.

Although Kalidou Koulibaly was withdrawn with cramp last weekend, the Senegalese is expected to be fine to start this fixture, but Mateo Kovacic misses out with a knee injury.

Tottenham team news

Barring any injury issues, Conte will almost certainly stick with the same starting lineup from the win over Southampton.

Richarlison is expected to feature among the replacements after serving a suspension carried over from his time at Everton.

Oliver Skipp remains on the sidelines with a hairline fracture of his heel, while Clement Lenglet has a minor issue with his adductor.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly; James, Jorginho, Kante, Cucurella; Sterling, Mount; Havertz

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son