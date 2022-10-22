Chelsea vs. Manchester United – team news and possible starting line-up | 22 October 2022

Just a point separates Chelsea in fourth and Manchester United in fifth heading into Saturday’s meeting.

The hosts are still unbeaten under Graham Potter, although Wednesday night’s goalless draw at Brentford was underwhelming and allowed United, who beat Tottenham at Old Trafford, to close the gap.

Form (last 6 matches)

Chelsea – LWWWWD

Man Utd – WWLWDW

Chelsea team news:

Thiago Silva and Hakim Ziyech were both given the green light to make the bench for Chelsea’s showdown with Brentford, but Wesley Fofana (knee), Reece James (knee) and N’Golo Kante (thigh) will all miss out again.

Fears of another England injury were also raised when Conor Gallagher came off after 15 minutes on Wednesday, but Potter has since revealed that his withdrawal was illness-related. While he has been training normally since, Mateo Kovacic can expect a recall after a bright substitute display.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling can also expect to be drafted back into the side for Armando Broja and Kai Havertz, while Ben Chilwell ought to return on the left after being handed a complete rest in midweek.

Manchester United team news:

For United, Axel Tuanzebe, Brandon Williams, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial are all injured, but Ten Hag has been boosted by the return of Christian Eriksen.

It remains to be seen whether or not Cristiano Ronaldo will feature after he walked down the tunnel before the end of Wednesday’s win over Tottenham.

Possible starting line-up and formation:

Chelsea: (3-4-2-1) Kepa; Azpilicueta, Silva, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell, Sterling, Mount, Aubameyang

Man Utd: (4-2-3-1) De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Antony, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford