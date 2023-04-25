Chelsea vs Brentford (0-2) | The bees buzz around Stamford Bridge | Premier League Highlights

Previous Video West Ham v Liverpool (1-2) | The Reds make it three league wins in a row | Premier League Highlights Next Video Forest move OUT of the relegation zone! 📈🌳 | Nottingham Forest 3-1 Brighton | EPL Highlights Related videos Nottingham Forest vs Brighton (3-1) | Gibbs-White seals Forest victory | Premier League Highlights 20.3K icon Watch LaterAdded 02:56 Brentford pile more misery on Chelsea 🐝 | Chelsea 0-2 Brentford | Premier League Highlights 214.1K icon Watch LaterAdded 03:00 Man City vs Arsenal (4-1) | A De Bruyne masterclass | Premier League Highlights 116.7K icon Watch LaterAdded 02:59 Liverpool move to sixth after Matip winner! 💥 | West Ham 1-2 Liverpool | Premier League Highlights 475.7K icon Watch LaterAdded 03:01 West Ham v Liverpool (1-2) | The Reds make it three league wins in a row | Premier League Highlights 35K icon Watch LaterAdded 03:10 Forest move OUT of the relegation zone! 📈🌳 | Nottingham Forest 3-1 Brighton | EPL Highlights 254.9K