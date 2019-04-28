Home Cup Games Europa League Chelsea vs Arsenal – Unai Emery pre-match press conference ahead of Europa League final

Chelsea vs Arsenal – Unai Emery pre-match press conference ahead of Europa League final

Unai Emery speaks ahead of his team’s Europa League Final against Chelsea

Previous Video
mnf

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool – Full Match | Premier League

Next Video
Maurizio Sarri Pre-match Press Conference – Chelsea vs Videoton | Europa League

Chelsea vs Arsenal – Maurizio Sarri pre-match press conference ahead of Europa League final

Related videos

Top