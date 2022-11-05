Chelsea vs Arsenal team news and possible starting line-up – Premier League | 5 November 2022

Premier League Match Preview: Chelsea Vs Arsenal

Chelsea team news

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell will undergo a scan on Friday afternoon to determine the extent of his hamstring injury and the length of his likely spell on the sidelines.

Graham Potter does not expect keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga (plantar fascia) to be available until after the World Cup, while Carney Chukwuemeka is ruled out with a hamstring issue.

There is some good news for the Blues, however, as midfielder Mateo Kovacic looks set to return to Potter’s squad after missing out on their midweek Champions League clash with Dinamo Zagreb with a calf issue.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Jorginho, Cucurella, Mount, Aubameyang, Sterling, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Bettinelli, Broja, Zakaria, Ziyech, Gallagher, Havertz.

Arsenal team news

🚇 Next stop: Stamford Bridge 📸 See the best training photos ahead of Chelsea 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 5, 2022

Arsenal will assess the fitness of Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu after he limped off during Thursday’s Europa League win over FC Zurich.

Bukayo Saka could start having come off the bench against the Swiss, while Oleksandr Zinchenko is in contention following a calf complaint.

Emile Smith Rowe and Matt Turner (both groin) miss out while the likes of William Saliba, Granit Xhaka, Gabriel Martinelli and Thomas Partey should all return.

Arsenal provisional squad: Ramsdale, Hein, Cedric, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Holding, Saliba, Tierney, Zinchenko, Elneny, Lokonga, Xhaka, Partey, Smith, Vieira, Saka, Marquinhos, Odegaard, Nelson, Martinelli, Nketiah, Jesus.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Koulibaly; Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Kovacic, Cucurella; Mount; Aubameyang, Sterling

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus