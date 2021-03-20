Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Chelsea v VfL Wolfsburg Full Match | Women’s Champions League | Quarter-Finals | 1st Leg
Chelsea v VfL Wolfsburg Full Match | Women’s Champions League | Quarter-Finals | 1st Leg
Full match Highlights

Chelsea v VfL Wolfsburg Full Match | Women’s Champions League | Quarter-Finals | 1st Leg

Second half goals from Sam Kerr and Pernille Harder helped the Blues secure a 2-1 victory against Wolfsburg in the first leg of our Champions League quarter final.

