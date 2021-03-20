Chelsea v VfL Wolfsburg Full Match | Women’s Champions League | Quarter-Finals | 1st Leg
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Bundesliga Highlights Show – 24 March 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
126 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Chelsea v VfL Wolfsburg Full Match | Women’s Champions League | Quarter-Finals | 1st Leg
Second half goals from Sam Kerr and Pernille Harder helped the Blues secure a 2-1 victory against Wolfsburg in the first leg of our Champions League quarter final.