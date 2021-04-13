Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Chelsea v Porto Full Match – UEFA Champions League | Quarter final 2nd Leg | 13 April 2021
Chelsea v Porto Full Match – UEFA Champions League | Quarter final 2nd Leg | 13 April 2021
1st half 2nd half Source 2 - 1st half 2nd half

Chelsea v Porto Full Match – UEFA Champions League | Quarter final 2nd Leg | 13 April 2021

Chelsea meet Porto in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter final tie at Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in Sevilla. Chelsea have a 2-0 lead from the first leg.

