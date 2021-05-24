Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Chelsea v Manchester City: Thomas Tuchel previews Champions League final
Chelsea v Manchester City: Thomas Tuchel previews Champions League final


Chelsea v Manchester City: Thomas Tuchel previews Champions League final

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel speaks to the press ahead of his team’s Champions League final clash against Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday May 29.

