Chelsea v Liverpool Full Match – FA Cup | 3 March 2020

Chelsea v Liverpool – Gary Lineker presents all the action from the fifth-round tie at Stamford Bridge. The Blues defeated Championship sides Nottingham Forest and Hull City in the previous rounds, while Liverpool overcame rivals Everton, before beating League One Shrewsbury Town in a replay while fielding the youngest side in the club’s history. The sides met here in the Premier League in September, with the Reds prevailing 2-1. With analysis from Alan Shearer, Ian Wright and Glen Johnson

Post navigation