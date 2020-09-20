Home TV Show News and Interviews Chelsea v Liverpool – Big Match Preview | Premier League
Chelsea v Liverpool – Big Match Preview | Premier League
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Diogo Jota signs for Liverpool | ‘They are one of the biggest teams, I couldn’t say no’

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
47 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Chelsea v Liverpool – Big Match Preview | Premier League

A look ahead to the headline fixture of the round. Featuring highlights of the most recent encounters between the two sides.

Previous Video
mohamed-salah-liverpool-manchester-city-champions-league_205xo23za6ho1x39p1k7nchtx

Top 10: Liverpool’s best goals at Chelsea

Next Video
Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota signs for Liverpool | ‘They are one of the biggest teams, I couldn’t say no’

Related videos

Top