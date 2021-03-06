Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Chelsea v Atlético Madrid Highlights | UEFA Women’s Champion League
Chelsea v Atlético Madrid Highlights | UEFA Women’s Champion League
Fan Q&A with Carlo Ancelotti

Chelsea played 80 minutes of the match with 10 players and that wasn’t enough to hold them back from victory 🔥

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool – Full Match | Premier League

Fan Q&A with Carlo Ancelotti

