Chelsea v Atlético Madrid Highlights | UEFA Women’s Champion League
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Fan Q&A with Carlo Ancelotti
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
23 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Chelsea v Atlético Madrid Highlights | UEFA Women’s Champion League
Chelsea played 80 minutes of the match with 10 players and that wasn’t enough to hold them back from victory 🔥