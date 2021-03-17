Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Chelsea v Atletico Madrid Full Madrid – UEFA Champions League | 17 March 2021
Champions League action as Chelsea meet Atletico Madrid in their Champions League round of 16 second leg tie. An Olivier Giroud goal gave Chelsea the edge in the first leg (0-1).

