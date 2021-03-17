Chelsea v Atletico Madrid Full Madrid – UEFA Champions League | 17 March 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Paris Saint Germain vs Lille Full Madrid – Coupe de France | 17 March 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
439 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Chelsea v Atletico Madrid Full Madrid – UEFA Champions League | 17 March 2021
Champions League action as Chelsea meet Atletico Madrid in their Champions League round of 16 second leg tie. An Olivier Giroud goal gave Chelsea the edge in the first leg (0-1).