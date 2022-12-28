Chelsea targeting a deal for Enzo Fernandez

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Chelsea have set their sights on Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who won Young Player of the Tournament in Qatar for his key role in Argentina’s successful World Cup campaign.

Chelsea’s interest in Fernandez faces the stumbling block of Benfica’s asking price; the Portuguese club will not sell him for less than his £105m release clause

