Chelsea takeover: What happens next?

Vicky Gomersall spoke with Sky Sports’ chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol and Sky News’ business presenter Ian King to get the latest on the takeover of Chelsea Football Club.

Former Chelsea and Scotland footballer Pat Nevin says that Chelsea must choose the right bid, not the biggest, when choosing Roman Abramovich’s successor.

There are a number of serious bids for the club including a consortium including Chelsea supporter Nick Candy, a consortium led by LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and one including Aethel Partners who put in a bid worth more than £2 billion for the club on Thursday

00:00 – Who are the serious bidders?

02:32 – Are Chelsea a good investment?

04:25 – Could Chelsea’s transfer strategy change?

06:28 – Stamford Bridge redevelopment

07:14 – Pat Nevin on Chelsea takeover

09:42 – Ian King on what happens now

11:55 – Will the highest bidder win?

12:46 – Manchester City top the Deloitte money league

