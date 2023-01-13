Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Chelsea SIGN Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk for £88.5m ✍️🔵

Chelsea have signed winger Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk in a deal worth £88.5m. Mykhailo Mudryk previously indicated a desire to join Arsenal but only Chelsea matched the asking price; the 22-year-old has signed eight-and-a-half-year contract with the Blues…

