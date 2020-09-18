Chelsea legend Frank Lampard – Extended Podcast | High Performance Podcast

Frank Lampard is the current head coach of Chelsea FC. Frank retired as one of the greatest players of the modern era, with his legendary status cemented by his extraordinary achievements and statistics.

On this extended podcast Frank talks about his upbringing that shaped him as a man, how that is making Chelsea a ‘family’, expectations for the upcoming season, where he looks for support and what he looks for in a Chelsea player.

00:30 – What is High Performance?

03:21 – Frank’s upbringing

07:49 – Dealing with criticism at West Ham

15:30 – Taking 100% responsibility

17:44 – Importance of Work Ethic / Nature vs Nurture

20:50 – Creating an Winning Culture

26:20 – Building Family atmosphere at Chelsea

33:35 – Non-negotiable behaviours to play at Chelsea

37:00 – Why management more stressful than playing

42:00 – Getting over the ‘messy middle’ stage

45:50 – Building relationships and being open minded

48:45 – Getting advice from his wife Christine

56:30 – Learning to be kind to yourself