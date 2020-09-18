Chelsea legend Frank Lampard – Extended Podcast | High Performance Podcast
Frank Lampard is the current head coach of Chelsea FC. Frank retired as one of the greatest players of the modern era, with his legendary status cemented by his extraordinary achievements and statistics.
On this extended podcast Frank talks about his upbringing that shaped him as a man, how that is making Chelsea a ‘family’, expectations for the upcoming season, where he looks for support and what he looks for in a Chelsea player.
00:30 – What is High Performance?
03:21 – Frank’s upbringing
07:49 – Dealing with criticism at West Ham
15:30 – Taking 100% responsibility
17:44 – Importance of Work Ethic / Nature vs Nurture
20:50 – Creating an Winning Culture
26:20 – Building Family atmosphere at Chelsea
33:35 – Non-negotiable behaviours to play at Chelsea
37:00 – Why management more stressful than playing
42:00 – Getting over the ‘messy middle’ stage
45:50 – Building relationships and being open minded
48:45 – Getting advice from his wife Christine
56:30 – Learning to be kind to yourself