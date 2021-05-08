Chelsea FCW v Reading Full Match – FA Women’s Super League | 9 May 2021

The video doesn't exist or is unavailable!

You have already reported this video.

Many thanks for your report.

Error!! please try again later.

Chelsea retained their Women’s Super League title as Fran Kirby scored twice in their ruthless victory over Reading.

Knowing a final-day win would crown them champions, Melanie Leupolz put the hosts ahead with a half-volley from a low corner after just 68 seconds.

Kirby guided a second into the top corner and again linked up with Sam Kerr to power home after the interval.

Golden boot winner Kerr volleyed past Grace Moloney from Kirby’s lofted pass and Erin Cuthbert bundled in a fifth.

Second-placed Manchester City won at West Ham to finish two points behind as runners-up, but needed Chelsea to slip up to have any chance of snatching top spot.

England’s record appearance holder Fara Williams captained Reading in her final game before retiring as the Royals finish the season seventh.