Chelsea FC Season Review 2024 – 2025

Relive the Unforgettable 2024-2025 Season!

What a night for Chelsea in Wrocław! They were roared to victory in the UEFA Conference League Final, making them the first and only team to win every major European trophy.

This capped off an incredible season for Enzo Maresca’s young squad. Their growing maturity and ability to perform in big moments helped them secure a ninth European title, a top-four Premier League finish, and a spot in the Champions League.

As the club celebrated its 120th anniversary, players like Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo, Levi Colwill, Nicolas Jackson, Enzo Fernandez, and Reece James took a huge step toward becoming Chelsea legends.

This film captures action from every game of the season across all competitions. It also features a celebration of the fans’ all-time favorite XI and the heroic treble-winning Chelsea women’s team.