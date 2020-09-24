Chelsea completed the signing of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Rennes.
The Senegalese international has penned a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge and will compete with Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Caballero for a starting spot between the posts in the season ahead.
After signing his long-term contract with the Blues, Mendy said: ‘I am so excited to be joining Chelsea. It’s a dream for me to be a part of this exciting squad and to work with Frank Lampard and all of his coaching staff. I look forward to meeting my team-mates and can’t wait to get started.’