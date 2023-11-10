Chelsea are one of the GREATEST teams! | Pep Guardiola | Chelsea 4-4 Man City

-TIMESTAMPS-

00:00 – Intro.

00:03 – It could’ve been better, it is what it is! It’s a fair result.

01:15 – Frustration to not hold on?: All the game was like that. We could defend better.

02:05 – Poch not shaking your hand: I don’t want to talk about it, it’s fine.

02:40 – Teams feel they can get back at City: If you expect us to come here and win 7-0 you are wrong. Chelsea are a fantastic team. We are top of the league and have qualified in the UCL already.

04:20 – Expect the game to be that open?: No, but when you have Sterling and Mudryk run at you, you need to defend.

05:16 One of the toughest games to control?: It’s not normal 4-4, we came here last year, won 1-0 and played worse than today. Fair result.

06:35 – Squad depth issue?: De Bruyne is long term, Stones and Ake injured, but I like to work with less people. It is what it is.

07:22 – Question for Pochettino. Chelsea is Chelsea, one of the greatest teams in the last 25 years.

-END-

@HaytersTV – Football Up Close. Visit our website: https://hayters.com/mfv/.

We go behind the scenes with the biggest names in football to bring you interviews, training, news, live coverage, fans’ voices and funniest moments. If you love football, you’ll love Hayters TV. Subscribe now!

Follow HaytersTV on social media 🔥

www.instagram.com/HaytersTV

www.facebook.com/HaytersTV

www.twitter.com/HaytersTV

www.tiktok.com/@hayterstv

Subscribe on YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/hayterstv

#mcfc #mancity #premierleague