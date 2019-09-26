Chelsea agree a deal with Bayer Leverkusen to sign Kai Havertz! | The Transfer Show
According to Sky Germany, Chelsea have agreeded a deal with Bayer Leverkusen to sign Kai Havertz for a fee believed to be 89 million. Tom White, Jaydee Dyer & Anton Toloui discuss Havertz, how he will fit in to the Chelsea team and whether the Germans arrival with lead to another playing having to leave.