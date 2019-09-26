Home TV Show News and Interviews Chelsea agree a deal with Bayer Leverkusen to sign Kai Havertz! | The Transfer Show
Chelsea agree a deal with Bayer Leverkusen to sign Kai Havertz! | The Transfer Show
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Goals of the Month – August 2020 | Scottish Premiership

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
5 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Chelsea agree a deal with Bayer Leverkusen to sign Kai Havertz! | The Transfer Show

According to Sky Germany, Chelsea have agreeded a deal with Bayer Leverkusen to sign Kai Havertz for a fee believed to be 89 million. Tom White, Jaydee Dyer & Anton Toloui discuss Havertz, how he will fit in to the Chelsea team and whether the Germans arrival with lead to another playing having to leave.

Previous Video
pl world

Premier League World – West Bromwich Albion

Next Video
Scottish Premiership

Goals of the Month – August 2020 | Scottish Premiership

Related videos

Top