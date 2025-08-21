Home Leagues Premier League Chelsea FC Chelsea 25/26 Third kit
Chelsea 25/26 Third kit
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Premier League Review – 21 August 2025

Cancel
Chelsea FC

Chelsea 25/26 Third kit

- LUD:

As blue hour falls over our city, a classic returns, built for the new age.

https://store.chelseafc.com/en/c-17043?_s=bm-FI-PSOC-CFC-Youtube-2526THIRDCOLLECTION

Black and silver with a flash of blue, the badge of 2005 reborn. A T90 comeback story where history and future collide. ​

This is Total London.

Available now online and in the Megastore: https://store.chelseafc.com/en/c-17043?_s=bm-FI-PSOC-CFC-Youtube-2526THIRDCOLLECTION

#TotalLondon

Subscribe to our channel here:
https://www.youtube.com/chelseafc?sub_confirmation=1

#Chelsea #ChelseaFC #Football #Soccer #chelseakitlaunch

Download Chelsea FC’s official mobile app for EXCLUSIVE content:
http://che.lc/5thstand

For all the latest updates, team news and launches, visit:
http://che.lc/YTwebsite

Previous Video
Jamie Carragher and Gary Nevilles FULL 2025/26 Monday Night Football predictions! 🔮

Jamie Carragher and Gary Nevilles FULL 2025/26 Monday Night Football predictions! 🔮

Next Video
Premier League Review

Premier League Review – 21 August 2025

Top