Home Review Show Highlights Chelsea 2-1 Leicester | Sterling Scores First Chelsea Goals | Extended Premier League Highlights

Chelsea 2-1 Leicester | Sterling Scores First Chelsea Goals | Extended Premier League Highlights

Chelsea 2-1 Leicester | Sterling Scores First Chelsea Goals | Extended Premier League Highlights
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: Southampton 0-1 Manchester United | Premier League

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Extended highlights from our Premier League match against Leicester.

Download Chelsea FC’s official mobile app:
-App Store https://apple.co/2vvlN9t
-Play Store http://bit.ly/2MfNJHX

Subscribe: http://che.lc/YTsubscribe

To watch more EXCLUSIVE Chelsea content go to: http://che.lc/YTwebsite

Welcome to the official home of Chelsea Football Club on YouTube. It’s the only channel where you’ll get an authentic look at life at this great club. Every week we’ll be uploading fresh content from the training ground, our famous stadium and much, much more. Nowhere else will you get closer to world-class stars like Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount, N’Golo Kanté, Sam Kerr, Fran Kirby & Pernille Harder.

ABOUT CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUB
Founded in 1905, Chelsea Football Club has a rich history, with its many successes including 5 Premier League titles, 8 FA Cups and 2 Champions Leagues, secured on memorable nights in Munich and Porto. Famous former Blues include Peter Osgood, Gianfranco Zola, Frank Lampard, John Terry, Didier Drogba & Eden Hazard.

Previous Video
Hearts 3-2 St. Johnstone | Shankland Penalty Secures 3 Points For The Jambos | cinch Premiership

Hearts 3-2 St. Johnstone | Shankland Penalty Secures 3 Points For The Jambos | cinch Premiership

Next Video
EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: Southampton 0-1 Manchester United | Premier League

EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: Southampton 0-1 Manchester United | Premier League

Related videos

Top