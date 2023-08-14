Home TV Show Monday Night Football MNF Champions? Top 4? BEST signing?! 👀 | Neville, Carragher & Carney PREDICT 23/24 PL Season! | MNF

Champions? Top 4? BEST signing?! 👀 | Neville, Carragher & Carney PREDICT 23/24 PL Season! | MNF

Champions? Top 4? BEST signing?! 👀 | Neville, Carragher & Carney PREDICT 23/24 PL Season! | MNF
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

EXTENDED Highlights: Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool | Match action from Reds Premier League opener

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

SUBSCRIBE ► https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ► http://bit.ly/SkySportsPLHighlights2223
GET NEXT SEASON’S PREMIER LEAGUE SHIRTS HERE ► https://bit.ly/SkySportsShop
The Monday Night Football Premier League predictions as Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Karen Carney pick their champions, top four, relegation candidates, impact signings, and more for the season ahead! #football #premierleague

Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ► http://bit.ly/WatchSkyPL
►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsPL
►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsfootball
►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/football

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS PREMIER LEAGUE: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyFootball
►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub
►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

Previous Video
A battling performance at Old Trafford | Manchester United 1-0 Wolves | Highlights

A battling performance at Old Trafford | Manchester United 1-0 Wolves | Highlights

Next Video
EXTENDED Highlights: Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool | Match action from Reds Premier League opener

EXTENDED Highlights: Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool | Match action from Reds Premier League opener

Related videos

Top