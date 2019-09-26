Champions League preview: Can Liverpool, PSG or Tottenham fight back? | ESPN FC

ESPN FC’s Steve Nicol, Alejandro Moreno, Don Hutchison and Gab Marcotti break down this week’s UEFA Champions League round of 16 matches, with four spots in the quarterfinals set to be booked. The guys discuss how playing behind closed doors will affect the players in PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund and Valencia vs. Atalanta. Nicol explains why he is starting to worry about Liverpool, which trails Atletico Madrid 1-0 after the first leg, and Hutchison outlines the grim outlook for Tottenham as Jose Mourinho’s side visits RB Leipzig.