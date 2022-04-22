Home TV Show News and Interviews CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NIGHTS ARE ALWAYS SPECIAL | Man City vs Real Madrid | Champions League Semi-Final

Match Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-0 Leeds united

Hear from Raheem Sterling and Pep Guardiola ahead of tomorrow’s UCL clash against Real Madrid.

Pep Guardiola says he will make a final decision on the fitness of Kyle Walker and John Stones on Tuesday ahead of our Champions League semi-final first leg with Real Madrid but admits the pair are ‘doubts’.

