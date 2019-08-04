Champions League Group Stage: Full Draw At A Glance

A look at the draw for the Champions League group stage, with four English clubs vying for glory. Liverpool will begin their defence in Group E against Napoli, Salzburg and Genk. Manchester City face a trip to Shakhtar Donetsk for the third consecutive season. Chelsea return to Europe’s premier competition by being pitted against Ajax and Tottenham face tough clashes against Bayern Munich in Group B.