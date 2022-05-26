Champions League Final: X-Factors, predictions & future favorites! | ESPN FC Extra Time

ESPN FC Extra Time is LIVE from Paris, France ahead of the 2021-22 Champions League final.
0:00 Introductions from France.
0:30 Who will be the X-Factor in the Champions League Final?
2:20 What to make of Erling Haaland’s transfer to Manchester city.
3:45 Another start, bench or sell question!
5:30 Italian clubs set to challenge for the UCL in the coming years?
7:40 Kevin De Bruyne going down in history.
9:00 Alexis’ love for Manchester United.
11:00 Franck Kessie’s role for Barcelona.
12:45 Paris food or Italian food in London?
14:00 Gab’s favorite gelato?
#ESPNFC #FCExtraTime #ExtraTime
✔ Subscribe to ESPN+: http://espnplus.com/soccer/youtube
✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC