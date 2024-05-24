CHAMPIONS 4-IN-A-ROW | PARADE

Previous Video Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February Next Video FULL MATCH | Manchester City v Manchester United | Final | Emirates FA Cup 2023-24 Related videos icon FULL MATCH | Manchester City v Manchester United | Final | Emirates FA Cup 2023-24 37 icon BBC Match of the day MOTD – FA Cup Final Highlights | 25 May 2024 222 icon Manchester City v Manchester United Full Match – FA Cup Final | 25 May 2024 3K icon13:36 PRESS CONFERENCE: GUARDIOLA SAYS PLAYERS SO FOCUSED | FA Cup Final | Man City V Manchester United 593 icon48:38 FA Cup 2024 Final – Preview Show 437 icon19:05 Ronaldo, Yaya Toure, Rooney, Gündoğan | 2004-2023 Every Manchester Derby | Emirates FA Cup 2023-24 338