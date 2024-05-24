Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak 2024 Interview Part Two: Womens Football, CFG, Statues & More

Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak Interview with Chris Bailey. Filmed on Location in Abu Dhabi on Saturday June 1st 2024.

Khaldoon Al Mubarak has highlighted the progress of Manchester City Women this season in the second part of his annual interview.

Gareth Taylor’s team improved their position in the WSL from fourth in 2022/23 to second in 2023/24, just missing out on the title on the final day on goal difference.

The Chairman spoke of our ‘wonderful squad and great coach’ and believes the ‘cruel end’ to the ‘phenomenal season’ will act as inspiration for another push for honours in the next campaign.

Sitting down with Chris Bailey for his regular end-of-season debrief on Saturday 1 June, the Chairman also revealed a tribute to former captain Steph Houghton, who retired from football at the end of the season.

And over the course of a wide-ranging interview, he also discussed the statue for Colin Bell, Francis Lee and Mike Summerbee, the club’s financial stability, our success in the FA Youth Cup as well as focusing on the wider CFG group.

00:06 Women’s team

01:08 Bunny Shaw

01:48 Next steps for women’s game

02:22 Steph Houghton

03:40 City Football Academy

04:22 FA Youth Cup

05:07 US Tour

05:46 Girona’s incredible season

07:29 New York City

08:30 CFG success

09:36 Troyes, Lommel & Palermo

10:44 Football finances

11:31 Profit stays within the Group

12:19 Co-Op Live

14:00 Ticket prices

15:38 Departures behind the scenes

17:28 Francis Lee & statues

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com

http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Bunny Shaw, Kevin De Bruyne, Lauren Hemp, Erling Haaland, Ellie Roebuck, Phil Foden, Esme Morgan and the rest of Pep Guardiola & Gareth Taylor’s teams!