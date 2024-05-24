Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak 2024 Interview | Four-in-a-Row, Foden Development, Pep Impact & More!

Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak Interview with Chris Bailey. Filmed on Location in Abu Dhabi on Saturday June 1st 2024.

Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has revealed his pride at Manchester City becoming the first men’s team in English football history to win four titles in succession. And he says attention has already turned to making it a record-extending five titles in a row next season.

He also spoke of his admiration for Premier League and FWA Player of the Year Phil Foden and how he got a pre-match teaser to his wonderful opening goal in the West Ham clash on the final day and the huge impact Pep Guardiola continues to have.

Look out for Part Two on Thursday.

00:06 Four in a row!

01:51 When did you know it was won?

02:52 What next?

03:32 So close to another treble?

04:41 Premier League charges

05:27 Pep Guardiola – the man

08:48 Not goodbye, Pep?

09:18 Phil Foden

12:18 Erling Haaland

13:24 Rodri

14:16 Players of the year

14:55 Players coming in?

15:35 Regulations & transfer market

16:31 More swap deals?

17:01 Player load

18:06 FA Cup final defeat

19:30 Club World Cup

20:09 Five in a row



SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com

http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Bunny Shaw, Kevin De Bruyne, Lauren Hemp, Erling Haaland, Ellie Roebuck, Phil Foden, Esme Morgan and the rest of Pep Guardiola & Gareth Taylor’s teams!