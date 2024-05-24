Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak 2024 Interview | Four-in-a-Row, Foden Development, Pep Impact & More!

Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak Interview with Chris Bailey. Filmed on Location in Abu Dhabi on Saturday June 1st 2024.
Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has revealed his pride at Manchester City becoming the first men’s team in English football history to win four titles in succession. And he says attention has already turned to making it a record-extending five titles in a row next season.
He also spoke of his admiration for Premier League and FWA Player of the Year Phil Foden and how he got a pre-match teaser to his wonderful opening goal in the West Ham clash on the final day and the huge impact Pep Guardiola continues to have.
Look out for Part Two on Thursday.
00:06 Four in a row!
01:51 When did you know it was won?
02:52 What next?
03:32 So close to another treble?
04:41 Premier League charges
05:27 Pep Guardiola – the man
08:48 Not goodbye, Pep?
09:18 Phil Foden
12:18 Erling Haaland
13:24 Rodri
14:16 Players of the year
14:55 Players coming in?
15:35 Regulations & transfer market
16:31 More swap deals?
17:01 Player load
18:06 FA Cup final defeat
19:30 Club World Cup
20:09 Five in a row
