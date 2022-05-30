Home TV Show News and Interviews Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak 2022 Interview | Transfers, Champions League & More! | Part One

Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak 2022 Interview | Transfers, Champions League & More! | Part One

Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak 2022 Interview | Transfers, Champions League & More! | Part One
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Celebrations continue for Nottingham Forest after the side earned promotion to the Premier League

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Khaldoon Al Mubarak says Manchester City’s transfer business is not complete, with the Club aiming to make further signings before the start of the 2022/23 season.

The Premier League champions have already agreed a deal in principle with Borussia Dortmund for Erling Haaland, whilst Argentine striker Julian Alvarez will join up with Pep Guardiola’s squad following the end of his loan spell at River Plate.

Their arrivals will give Guardiola increased options in attack, but the Chairman admitted the Club remain keen to strengthen elsewhere, suggesting more players could be brought in ahead of the new campaign.

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com
http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity
https://www.tiktok.com/@mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and the rest of Pep Guardiola’s team.

Previous Video
The BEST Goals of the 2021/22 Premier League Season! | Part Two

The BEST Goals of the 2021/22 Premier League Season! | Part Two

Next Video
Celebrations continue for Nottingham Forest after the side earned promotion to the Premier League

Celebrations continue for Nottingham Forest after the side earned promotion to the Premier League

Related videos

Top