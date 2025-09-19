Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL CBS UCL Post Match Show – Wednesday 17 September 2025
CBS UCL Post Match Show – Wednesday 17 September 2025
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Newcastle United v Barcelona Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 18 September 2025

Cancel
UEFA Champions League - UCLReview ShowTV Show

CBS UCL Post Match Show – Wednesday 17 September 2025

CBS Sports’ UEFA Champions League post-match show, offers in-depth analysis and discussions following each match. The program is hosted by Kate Abdo, alongside former professional players Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards, who provide expert insights into the games.

ucl today best bits with kate th

Previous Video
CBS Post Match Show

CBS UCL Post Match Show – Thursday 18 September 2025

Next Video
ucl full match

Newcastle United v Barcelona Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 18 September 2025

Top