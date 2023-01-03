Home Review Show Highlights Casemiro, Shaw & Rashford score in Man Utd win | Man United 3-0 AFC Bournemouth

Casemiro, Shaw & Rashford score in Man Utd win | Man United 3-0 AFC Bournemouth

Casemiro, Shaw & Rashford score in Man Utd win | Man United 3-0 AFC Bournemouth
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Arsenal 0 Newcastle United 0 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Three goals against a battling Cherries side, saw the Reds come away with a victory.
__________________________________________________________________________
Don’t forget to listen to the Official AFC Bournemouth Podcast in full with all the episodes available on all podcast platforms and YouTube ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDSAlkBZMWj5hSPRzQX5pTLgzdAfftmIU
___________________________________________________________________________
🐦 TWITTER: https://twitter.com/afcbournemouth
📲 FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/afcbournemouth
📸 INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/officialafcb/
💻 WEBSITE: https://www.afcb.co.uk/

Previous Video
Wissa and Mbeumo 🔥 | West Stand CHAOS 🤩 | Brentford 3-1 Liverpool | Premier League Your View 🍿

Wissa and Mbeumo 🔥 | West Stand CHAOS 🤩 | Brentford 3-1 Liverpool | Premier League Your View 🍿

Next Video

Arsenal 0 Newcastle United 0 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights

Related videos

Top