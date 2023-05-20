Casemiro scores scissor kick and De Gea in form in defeat | AFC Bournemouth 0-1 Manchester United

The highlights as AFC Bournemouth rounded off their home campaign with a narrow loss to Champions League chasing Manchester United.

__________________________________________________________________________

Don’t forget to listen to the Official AFC Bournemouth Podcast in full with all the episodes available on all podcast platforms and YouTube ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDSAlkBZMWj5hSPRzQX5pTLgzdAfftmIU

___________________________________________________________________________

🐦 TWITTER: https://twitter.com/afcbournemouth

📲 FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/afcbournemouth

📸 INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/officialafcb/

💻 WEBSITE: https://www.afcb.co.uk/