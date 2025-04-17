Carlo Ancelotti post match press conference – Real Madrid v Arsenal

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti speaks to the media at a press conference following his side’s 2-12 loss to Arsenal in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on Wednesday.

0:00 Intro

0:21 Carlo Ancelotti Verdict on Real Madrid 1-2 Arsenal (Agg 1-5)

2:01 What’s gone wrong for Real Madrid this season?

2:54 His Future

4:29 “I just want to prepare next season”

5:09 What’s the most annoying thing about Madrid in Champions League this season?

5:39 His Future

6:21 What lessons will be learnt?

7:13 Regret on not playing Ceballos or Modric?

7:41 Behavior of the team

8:19 Would Ancelotti changed anything in the two games vs Arsenal?

