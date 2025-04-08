Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Carlo Ancelotti and Thibaut Courtois pre-match press conference – Real Madrid v Arsenal
Carlo Ancelotti and Thibaut Courtois pre-match press conference – Real Madrid v Arsenal
UEFA Champions League - UCL

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois praise Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and look ahead to the difficult challenge of facing the Gunners at the Emirates.

