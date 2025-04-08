Carlo Ancelotti and Thibaut Courtois pre-match press conference – Real Madrid v Arsenal
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Roma v Juventus Extended Highlights – Serie A 2024-2025
Carlo Ancelotti and Thibaut Courtois pre-match press conference – Real Madrid v Arsenal
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois praise Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and look ahead to the difficult challenge of facing the Gunners at the Emirates.
TIMESTAMPS
0:00 INTRO
@HaytersTV – Football Up Close. Visit our website: https://hayters.com/
We go behind the scenes with the biggest names in football to bring you interviews, training, news, live coverage, fans’ voices and funniest moments. If you love football, you’ll love Hayters TV. Subscribe now!
Follow HaytersTV on social media:
www.instagram.com/HaytersTV
www.facebook.com/HaytersTV
www.twitter.com/HaytersTV
www.tiktok.com/@hayterstv
Subscribe on YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/hayterstv
#realmadrid #arsenal #championsleague