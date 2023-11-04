Career in Shirts with David Beckham | Classic Football Shirts

David Beckham 🤝 Classic Football Shirts

A pinch yourself moment as we took David Beckham through his career in shirts.

Beckham talks us through his passion for design, how he collected kits as a youngster as well some amazing insights from an incredible career which saw him don the shirts of Manchester United, Preston North End, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and of course England, who he captained for many years.

