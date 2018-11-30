Home Full Match Replay Cardiff City v Wolves – Full Match | Friday Night Football FNF

Cardiff City v Wolves – Full Match | Friday Night Football FNF

Cardiff City v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Friday Night Football FNF coverage of the Premier League clash at Cardiff City Stadium. Wolves avenged a 2-1 defeat at Molineux with a 1-0 win here in the Championship last term thanks to Ruben Neves’ spectacular free-kick, but Cardiff remarkably missed two penalties in injury time and will hope to be more clinical on this occasion as they look for valuable points in their bid to avoid the drop

Pre-match

