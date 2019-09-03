Can Manchester United pull off an upset against Liverpool? | Extra Time

Craig Burley, Steve Nicol, Gab Marcotti and Dan Thomas of ESPN FC answer fan questions in Extra Time, including: how Nicol and Burley feel after Scotland finally won a game vs. San Marino, (2:08) if Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has overtaken Man United’s David de Gea to become Spain’s permanent No. 1, (3:02) which center-back pairing was best during their prime: Manchester United’s Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic, Barcelona’s Carles Puyol and Gerard Pique or AC Milan’s Paolo Maldini and Alessandro Nesta, (6:38) and whether Man Utd stand a chance vs. Liverpool in their first Premier League match after the international break.